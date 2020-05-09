WHO: number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 87,000 in past day

More than 87,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on May 8, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 3.7 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on May 8, as many as 3,759,967 novel coronavirus cases and 259,474 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 87,729 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,429.

Europe accounts for the majority of confirmed cases and fatalities - 1,654,345 and 152,179 respectively. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 28,308 and the number of deaths - by 1,941.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in South and North America reached 1,586,129 and the number of deaths stands at 87,930. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 43,300 and the number of deaths - by 3,126.

The East Mediterranean region has 237,323 cases and 8,608 fatalities as of May 8. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 8,125 and the number of deaths - by 143.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (1,215,571), Spain (221,447), Italy (215,858), the United Kingdom (206,719), Russia (187,859), Germany (167,300), France (135,980), Turkey (133,721), Brazil (125,218), and Iran (103,135).