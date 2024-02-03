US has started strikes on Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The United States has begun military strikes on Syria in retaliation for the attack on the US base in Jordan, the ABC television channel said citing a US administration official, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s television channel, Al Jazeera, said that the outskirts of the Syrian town of Abu Kamal, located in the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor on the border with Iraq, had been bombed. In addition, the Al Arabiya television channel reported that there were explosions near the Al-Qa’im crossing on the Syrian-Iraqi border.

ABC News said that the strikes were likely to target pro-Iran groups.

Earlier, Washington said that US troops stationed in Jordan had been attacked by the Islamic Resistance of Iraq movement. The Pentagon said that three US troops were killed and more than 40 wounded. The United States pinned the blame for the attack on Iran as well. US President Joe Biden confirmed earlier that he had already decided how Washington would respond to the attack on the Jordanian-Syrian border.

After the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip, missile and drone attacks on US military bases in Syria and Iraq have become more frequent. Shiite militias have warned that they will increase the number of armed operations in Syria and Iraq as the US continues to provide military aid to Israel.