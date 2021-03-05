UK records another 6,573 coronavirus cases, 242 deaths

Another 6,573 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,201,358, according to official figures released Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported another 242 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 124,025. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest figures were revealed as nearly 21 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier on Thursday, Downing Street urged the public to continue to abide by the lockdown restrictions after a survey showed more than four in 10 over-80s who received a vaccine appear to have since broken the rules by meeting up with someone indoors.