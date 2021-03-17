UK records another 5,294 coronavirus cases, 110 deaths

Another 5,294 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,268,821, according to official figures released Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported another 110 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 125,690. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 24.8 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

Earlier Tuesday, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that the region's stay-at-home order will be lifted on April 2, with a phased reopening of non-essential retail beginning three days later.

Still, Sturgeon urged the public to remain cautious instead of being complacent.

"I know this is the bit none of us want to hear, but the route back to normality does depend on continued suppression," she said in a statement to the Scottish parliament

She said Scotland would come out of lockdown and into a "modified Level 3" on April 26, with the aim to move to Level 0 by the end of June.

"The precise detail of any continued restrictions will depend on an assessment of the situation closer to the time," Sturgeon said.

On Feb. 22, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his long-anticipated "roadmap" exiting the lockdown. The March 8 reopening of schools was first part of the four-step plan which is expected to see all legal restrictions in England being removed by mid-June.

Other parts of Britain, including Wales and Norther Ireland, have also unveiled plans to ease the restrictions.

Experts have warned Britain is "still not out of the woods" amid concerns over new variants and the risks of the public breaching restriction rules.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.