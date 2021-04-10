Poland's COVID-19 cases top 2.5 mln

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland exceeded 2.5 million on Friday, with the pandemic leaving over 57,000 dead, the country's health ministry reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

With 28,487 new cases confirmed in a 24-hour span, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said that the numbers seem to have started falling. He warned, however, that the sharp rise in cases one to two weeks earlier will now have its effect on hospital occupancy.

President Andrzej Duda said later on Friday that the number of available beds is rising as more people are leaving hospital. Around 3,300 beds with ventilators are occupied, which is stable from a week earlier.

"The health care system has an adequate supply of COVID beds," Duda said. "The system is prepared and the safety is ensured to such an extent that every person who will need a ventilator will be able to find one."

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in an increasing number of countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines. To date, more than 7.2 million Poles have received at least one jab.