UK records another 2,445 coronavirus cases, 22 deaths

Another 2,445 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,414,242, according to official figures released Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported another 22 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,502. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 34 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

An estimated 91.5 percent of people aged 45 and over in England have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine up to April 25, said National Health Service (NHS) England.

Meanwhile, Public Health England said case rates in England have fallen slightly among most age groups, with a slight rise in others.

The age groups recording a slight rise in cases include 10 to 19-year-olds, with 45.5 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to April 25, up week-on-week from 44.0.

Case rate also rose among five to nine-year-olds, up from 13.6 to 13.9 cases per 100,000 people; four and under, up from 8.4 to 8.9; and 60 to 69-year-olds, up from 12.3 to 12.6.

Experts have warned that despite progress in vaccine rollout, Britain is "still not out of the woods" amid concerns over new variants, particularly those first emerged in South Africa, Brazil and India, and the third wave of pandemic on the European continent.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.