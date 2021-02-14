Israel reports 88 new COVID-19 variant infections

Israel 14 February 2021 19:04 (UTC+04:00)
Israel reports 88 new COVID-19 variant infections

The Israeli Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 88 more cases of the new COVID-19 strain that was detected in South Africa and other countries, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

One of the new patients was previously recovered from the common COVID-19 virus and now re-infected with the new variant, the ministry said.

This brings the total number of patients tested positive for the variant in Israel to 168, following genetic tests carried out at the country's Central Virology Laboratory.

Of these cases, 44 were tested positive upon their return from abroad, and the remaining 124 were domestically transmitted cases.

The total number of patients tested positive for different COVID-19 variants in Israel currently stands at 339.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan discuss issues of efficient water use in region
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan discuss issues of efficient water use in region
Kazakhstan sees increase in mutual trade with Tajikistan despite COVID-19
Kazakhstan sees increase in mutual trade with Tajikistan despite COVID-19
Tajikistan keeps restrictions on electricity export to Uzbekistan
Tajikistan keeps restrictions on electricity export to Uzbekistan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Israel reports 88 new COVID-19 variant infections Israel 19:04
Georgia's current account deficit widens Finance 18:11
Uzbekistan boosts imports from Kazakhstan in 2020 Business 18:09
Azerbaijan confirms 140 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 18:02
Iran expands steel production Business 17:07
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising in Iran Finance 17:05
Azerbaijani parliament responds to US Senators in its statement Politics 17:05
Azerbaijani PM expresses condolences to Turkish VP Politics 16:58
Azerbaijani president, first lady visit Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin and Jabrayil districts Politics 16:43
UK's Johnson optimistic COVID lockdown can be eased soon Europe 16:08
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 14 Society 15:27
Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Turkish counterpart Politics 15:23
5.1-magnitude quake hits 247 km NNE of Palu, Indonesia Other News 15:16
Issues related to demining process in liberated lands discussed in Azerbaijan Politics 14:23
Head of Agriculture Organization of Tehran Province talks wheat purchase guarantee Business 14:20
Asaka Bank invests in reconstruction of jewelry factory in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:16
4 soldiers, 5 militants killed in N. Afghanistan's fighting Other News 14:06
WHO launches PROACT-Care project on strengthening primary health care services in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi district (PHOTO) Economy 13:08
Weekly review of key events in financial market of Azerbaijan Finance 12:40
Azerbaijani FM expresses condolences to Turkey Politics 12:31
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rises by 14,185 Russia 12:19
Kazakhstan unveils 11M2020 trade value with Turkey Business 11:45
Georgia's general government debt up Business 11:42
Car manufacturing in Iran increases Business 11:40
UzAuto Motors switches to full automation of business processes Transport 11:39
Azerbaijan’s water supplier announces tender to attract audit services Tenders 11:11
Bandar Abbas- Latakia shipping line to start work March 10 Iran 10:56
Iranian Ministry discloses operation results of country's airlines Transport 10:30
16 injured in amusement park accident in central China Other News 10:17
Turkey details upcoming in-class school lessons Turkey 09:48
Georgia builds sixth new tunnel as part of East-West international highway Construction 09:31
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 cases down to 837 Kazakhstan 09:25
Road accident claims 14 lives in S. India Other News 09:21
Biden, reflecting on Senate acquittal of Trump, says 'democracy is fragile' US 08:51
U.S. should hold itself to highest standards for supporting WHO: Chinese embassy spokesperson US 08:29
Turkmenistan exceeds its oil refining plan Oil&Gas 08:01
EU to speed approval of variant-modified coronavirus vaccines: paper Europe 07:30
Brazil registers 5th consecutive day of over 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 06:59
U.S. records nearly 1,000 coronavirus variants infections US 05:39
Mastercard plans to introduce several cryptocurrencies into payment system Economy 05:01
Israel launches 154-mln-USD plan to support disabled people amid COVID-19 Israel 04:35
UK's Johnson to host virtual G7 meeting to push for global vaccine roll-out Europe 03:51
France registers 21,231 new COVID-19 infections in one day Europe 03:13
Dozens hurt by huge blaze close to Iran-Afghanistan border Other News 02:27
Israel reports 3,013 new COVID-19 cases, 721,759 in total Israel 01:49
U.S. Senate acquits Trump as Republicans save him in impeachment again US 01:06
Lavrov welcomes US return to Paris Agreement in talks with Kerry Russia 00:57
Azerbaijan's Aghjabadi Amelioration Office to engage overhaul services via tender Tenders 00:14
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 00:07
UK strain of the coronavirus spreads in Iran Society 00:07
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on February 14 Oil&Gas 00:01
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani transport sector Transport 00:00
Africa confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 3.72 mln: Africa CDC Other News 13 February 23:56
Reserves of Kyrgyzstan’s National Bank amount to USD 2 bln 740 mln: chairman Kyrgyzstan 13 February 23:35
Iran produces over 18.7mn tons of steel ingot in 10 months Business 13 February 23:25
Nearly 8 mln people vaccinated against COVID-19: Indian gov't Other News 13 February 23:19
Geostat reveals inflation rate in Georgia Business 13 February 23:17
Geostat reveals volume of ferroalloys exported from Georgia to Turkey Business 13 February 23:17
UN chief condemns attack against peacekeeping mission in Mali Other News 13 February 22:41
UK records another 13,308 coronavirus cases, 621 deaths Europe 13 February 22:13
SPM system for Iran's Jask oil terminal to be installed Oil&Gas 13 February 21:44
White House cites 'deep concerns' about WHO COVID report, demands early data from China US 13 February 21:23
U.S. Senate votes to call witnesses to testify in Trump's second impeachment trial US 13 February 20:51
Italy's Draghi takes office, faces daunting challenges Europe 13 February 20:29
UK 's Johnson optimistic COVID lockdown can be eased soon Europe 13 February 20:03
Qatar reports 453 new COVID-19 cases, 156,804 in total Arab World 13 February 19:37
National Bank of Georgia to maintain moderately tight monetary policy stance in near term Finance 13 February 19:11
Volume of exports from Iran's Parvizkhan customs terminal increases Business 13 February 19:11
Cost of products sold in retail chains down in Azerbaijan in January 2021 Business 13 February 19:11
Economic growth of Uzbekistan’s trade partners to gradually recover Uzbekistan 13 February 19:10
Weekly summary of events in Azerbaijani ICT sector Economy 13 February 19:08
Strong quake hits off Japan coast, triggering blackouts Other News 13 February 18:50
Portugal vaccinates security forces against COVID-19 Europe 13 February 18:12
Helicopter crashes in Iran Society 13 February 17:49
Iran unveils volume of fish caught in north-south waters Business 13 February 17:13
Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises 'Winter-2021' in Kars wrap up (VIDEO) Politics 13 February 17:11
Azerbaijani, foreign journalists visit Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center in Aghdam (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13 February 16:49
Azerbaijan confirms 169 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 13 February 15:58
Georgia reduces import of medicaments from Turkey Business 13 February 15:38
Fitch forecasts real GDP growth in Georgia Business 13 February 15:37
Rasht-Caspian railway line in Iran - scheduled to be launched in spring Transport 13 February 15:35
Explosion at Iran-Afghanistan border customs (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 13 February 15:04
Azerbaijan shares footage from Aghdam district's Chullu village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13 February 15:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 13 Society 13 February 15:03
Kazakhstan's agriculture output surges year-on-year Business 13 February 14:42
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange grow Business 13 February 14:24
Azerbaijan restricts import of poultry products from some countries Economy 13 February 13:55
Uzbekistan, Pakistan agree on implementation of agriculture projects in Karakalpakstan Uzbekistan 13 February 13:21
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 13 February 13:18
Total volume of allocated loans increases in Turkmenistan Finance 13 February 13:09
Azerbaijan receives bodies of seven people who went missing during First Karabakh War Politics 13 February 13:07
Clashes, blasts intensify across Afghanistan Other News 13 February 12:34
Production of petroleum coke increased in Turkmenistan Business 13 February 12:18
Azerbaijan unveils retail sales volumes of gasoline, diesel fuel for Jan. 2021 Oil&Gas 13 February 12:15
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound Finance 13 February 11:52
Azerbaijan sees substantial growth in pharmaceutical retail trade turnover Business 13 February 11:30
Over ten state-owned objects privatized in Turkmenistan in January 2021 Finance 13 February 11:06
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for Feb. 13 Uzbekistan 13 February 11:05
Minnesota proclaims February 26 as Azerbaijani Day Politics 13 February 10:40
Turkmenistan's GDP growth rate for January 2021 released Finance 13 February 10:33
All news