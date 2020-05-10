5.3-magnitude quake hits Luzon, Philippines: USGS
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Luzon of the Philippines at 19:18:11 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 86.86 km, was initially determined to be at 14.0476 degrees north latitude and 120.525 degrees east longitude.
Latest
Azerbaijani MFA: Armenian PM’s irresponsible behavior negates possibility of Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to Azerbaijanis killed in Great Patriotic War (PHOTO)
Mehriban Aliyeva: Our country has made a significant contribution to the historic victory, and this has always evoked a sense of pride and joy in every Azerbaijani
Construction, use of Khudaferin, Giz Galasi water facilities regulated from top - Azerbaijan's parliament