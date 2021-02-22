Nepal Receives Another Shipment Of 1 Million Made-In-India COVID-19 Vaccines

Other News 22 February 2021 10:40 (UTC+04:00)
Nepal Receives Another Shipment Of 1 Million Made-In-India COVID-19 Vaccines

Nepal received another shipment of one million doses of Made-in-India coronavirus vaccines on Sunday.
The second shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) under the name Covishield, arrived at the Tribhuvan International Airport in the capital city of Kathmandu on Sunday afternoon.

The vaccines, the first of the two batches of two million doses in total, were brought via Air India's New Delhi-Kathmandu 1:30 pm flight.

The vaccines will be stored at the cold storage unit in Teku, The Himalayan Times reported.

This lot of vaccines would be used to inoculate people above 60 years of age, which is 8.73 per cent of Nepal's population, in the vaccination drive that will begin on March 7.

According to the Nepali Ministry of Health and Population, there are 2,652,258 elderly people above 60 years in the country.

The remaining doses of the vaccines will be obtained according to the agreement with the vaccine producer SII and the timetable proposed by the Department of Health Service, the MoHP said.

The Government of Nepal on January 15 approved the use of Covishield developed by the SII for emergency use.

Nepal began its nationwide inoculation drive after receiving one million Covishield vaccines, from the Indian government earlier this year.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani Social Protection Fund to buy electrical goods via tender
Azerbaijani Social Protection Fund to buy electrical goods via tender
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan opens tender to buy Nessus license
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan opens tender to buy Nessus license
Azerbaijani State Service for Property Issues opens tender to buy household goods
Azerbaijani State Service for Property Issues opens tender to buy household goods
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
British Airways-owner IAG boosts liquidity by 2.45 billion pounds Europe 12:03
OPEC+ likely to announce increase in April oil output Oil&Gas 11:59
If Iranian oil comes back, Saudi Arabia likely to increase production Oil&Gas 11:54
UK's Johnson to plot path out of lockdown on Monday Europe 11:54
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:46
Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia Business 11:45
IsDB and ITFC Sign Agency Agreement to Support COVID-19 Restore Program through Trade Finance and Line of Financing Operations Other News 11:43
Italian company involved in development of Azerbaijan's Victory Museum (PHOTOS) Society 11:43
Azerbaijani Ombudsman issues statement on 29th anniversary of Khojaly genocide Politics 11:41
Italian share in Azerbaijani oil export since early 2021 disclosed Oil&Gas 11:23
Several countries purchase Turkmen products on country's exchange Business 11:23
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan to visit Turkey Business 11:23
Azerbaijani foreign minister to meet with Turkmen, Turkish counterparts in Ankara Politics 11:22
Romgaz reduces total hydrocarbon production in 2020 Oil&Gas 11:17
Iran advises caution over fourth wave of COVID-19 Society 11:10
Iran to build passenger jets Business 11:09
Construction of passenger bus station continues in Turkmenistan's Balkan region Construction 11:08
Philippines approves Sinovac vaccine but not for all health workers Other News 11:06
Eni increasing renewables’ share in energy generation Oil&Gas 10:58
Eni’s petrochemical products’ sales up by 27% Oil&Gas 10:50
Nepal Receives Another Shipment Of 1 Million Made-In-India COVID-19 Vaccines Other News 10:40
"India Has Been Global Leader In Pandemic Response Efforts": UN Chief Other News 10:39
UN thanks India for offering 200,000 COVID vaccine for UN Peacekeepers Other News 10:38
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for Feb. 22 Uzbekistan 10:32
Armenia trying to delay return of Azerbaijanis to Karabakh - expert Politics 10:32
Hungarian MOL Group lowers natural gas output Oil&Gas 10:26
Iran closes Kermanshah province borders to prevent outbreak of mutated Coronavirus Society 10:21
Iran to open special shipping line to Syria Business 10:21
Iran, South Africa, and Latin America to establish direct shipping line Transport 10:20
Iran's mineral products made up considerable share of non-oil exports Business 10:20
Iran continues coronavirus vaccinations Society 10:20
MOL Group boosts crude oil production in FY 2020 Oil&Gas 10:19
Oil rises as U.S. output slowly returns after winter storms Oil&Gas 10:14
Oil field to be put into operation in Iran Oil&Gas 10:06
Iran lays foundation of solar panel station in Isfahan Province Oil&Gas 10:06
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 22 Finance 10:05
How Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli affected MOL Group’s Q420 performance Oil&Gas 10:05
Iran shares data on loaded and unloaded cargo in Amirabad port Transport 10:05
Iranian currency rates for February 22 Finance 10:05
Zinc-lead mine put into operation in Iran's Yazd Province Business 09:44
Iran reveals amount of money to be allocated to National Development Fund from oil sales Finance 09:43
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani financial market Finance 09:43
Iran discloses details of imports, exports through Imam Khomeini port Transport 09:26
Nobody entitled to control us - new stage of anti-Russian policy in Armenia Politics 09:26
Boeing recommends airlines suspend use of some 777s after United incident US 09:24
Iran declares production of several mining products Business 09:23
Azerbaijani Russians willing to return to liberated areas Politics 09:22
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani agricultural sector Business 09:22
Iran's domestic COVID-19 vaccine to be 10 million doses per month: Official Iran 08:51
Turkey reports 6,546 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 08:50
Kazakhstan reports almost 700 fresh COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:45
Slovak, Azerbaijan relations to benefit from exploring opportunities on modernizing transport infrastructure (INTERVIEW) Economy 08:10
Iron ore concentrate production of major companies in Iran enlarges Business 07:30
France reports another 22,046 coronavirus infections Europe 06:08
Uzbekneftegaz builds units to ensure purity of gas quality of supplied to Uztransgaz JSC Oil&Gas 05:10
At least 6 soldiers killed in plane crash in eastern Mexico Other News 03:40
Bitcoin price above $58,000 Finance 02:51
Iraq reports 3,187 new COVID-19 cases, 667,937 in total Arab World 02:04
IAEA, Iran reach temporary agreement on further verification activities Nuclear Program 01:10
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani transport sector Economy 00:29
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 359,000 in past day - WHO World 00:06
Footage from Saralli Khashtab village of Azerbaijani Zangilan district, subjected to Armenian vandalism (PHOTO) Society 21 February 23:39
UK records another 9,834 coronavirus cases, 215 deaths Europe 21 February 23:13
Georgia reveals data on exports of iron products, steel to Turkey Business 21 February 22:26
Georgia reveals data on exports to Russia Business 21 February 22:24
Khudafarin, Giz Galasi hydro junctions to be put into operation in near future Oil&Gas 21 February 22:20
Iran unveils cargo movement at Shahid Rajaee port Transport 21 February 22:16
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund discloses amount of compensations to depositors of closed banks Finance 21 February 22:10
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on February 22 Oil&Gas 21 February 22:04
Work underway to update software of Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr mobile operator ICT 21 February 22:02
Azerbaijan publishes volume of external public debt Finance 21 February 21:57
Transport ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss resumption of regular flights Kyrgyzstan 21 February 21:28
Final report of COV-Iran Barekat vaccine to be presented in early March Iran 21 February 21:21
Number of oil, gas wells drilled in Iran announced Oil&Gas 21 February 21:03
Sullivan says U.S. has started communicating with Iran over detained Americans US 21 February 20:55
Libyan interior minister escapes shooting attack on motorcade in Tripoli Other News 21 February 20:36
Over 51,000 people evacuated in southern Philippines as storm approaches Other News 21 February 20:11
China, India hold 10th corps commander level meeting Other News 21 February 19:35
Georgia increases export of cigars, cigarettes to Azerbaijan Business 21 February 19:00
Azerbaijan confirms 142 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 21 February 18:52
Turkey to see gradual COVID-19 normalization beginning March 1 Turkey 21 February 18:45
Uzbekistan reveals number of projects implemented in textile industry Uzbekistan 21 February 18:43
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 21 February 18:43
Azerbaijani minister, UAE deputy PM exchange views on prospects for military-technical co-op Politics 21 February 18:42
Money for saffron bought from farmers in Iran paid fully Business 21 February 18:41
Azerbaijan raises gasoline production Economy 21 February 18:41
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani oil & gas sector Oil&Gas 21 February 18:39
Novak Djokovic wins ninth Australian Open crown Other News 21 February 18:37
7 killed in military plane crash in Nigeria: official Other News 21 February 18:08
UK PM to address nation on roadmap out of COVID-19 lockdown on Monday Europe 21 February 17:29
Exhibition dedicated to 29th anniversary of Khojaly genocide opens in US state of Utah (PHOTO/ VIDEO) Politics 21 February 17:14
Georgia marks 100th anniversary of first constitution Georgia 21 February 16:37
Azerbaijani Social Protection Fund to buy electrical goods via tender Tenders 21 February 16:32
Iran says its not about to withdraw nuclear deal Nuclear Program 21 February 16:31
Sales of goods at Iran Mercantile Exchange increase Business 21 February 16:29
Turkmenistan prepares national economy action plan for 2021 Business 21 February 16:27
Azerbaijan shows footage from Alimedetli village of Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 21 February 16:27
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 21 February 16:25
Works for construction of Jask Oil Terminal continue in Iran Oil&Gas 21 February 16:11
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 21 Society 21 February 16:08
All news