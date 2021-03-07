7 killed, 3 missing in floods in northern Algeria
Seven people died and three others went missing amid floods that hit the northern region of Algeria on Saturday overnight, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
According to a statement of Algerian civil protection authorities on Sunday, the heavy rain that poured over Chlef province caused the flooding of the Meknes River, and three cars were swept away. Seven people, including two women and two children, were killed.
A wide scale search operation is still underway to find three missing people, the source added.
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune offered his condolences to the families of the victims, local media reported.
