Hungary eases COVID-19 restrictions

Shops and services across Hungary will be allowed to reopen on Wednesday as 2.5 million Hungarians have already been vaccinated, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said here on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We have reached an important milestone today: 2.5 million Hungarians are vaccinated. Shops and services can reopen," Orban said in a short video message posted on social media.

"We have been living in a war zone since one year ago, because the virus is waging a war against us, and the only weapon that gives hope for victory is the vaccine," Orban underlined, adding that vaccination would continue at its current pace.

Under the new rules, shops are obliged to limit the number of customers to one person per ten square meters.

The nationwide curfew will be pushed back two hours, i.e. it will start at 10 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. currently.

The wearing of face masks will still be mandatory and restaurants will have to continue operating on a take-away basis.

Hotels will be allowed to accommodate guests, but only for business purposes.