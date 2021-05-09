Brazil sees 2,202 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil reported on Saturday 2,202 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the national count to 421,316, the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry said that 63,430 more cases were detected, raising the nationwide tally to 15,145,879.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, after the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has resulted in an increase in cases and deaths as hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

Since Jan. 17, Brazil has vaccinated 52.4 million people.