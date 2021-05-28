Indian ships join fight against blaze on S'pore-flagged vessel

Other News 28 May 2021 12:45 (UTC+04:00)
Indian ships join fight against blaze on S'pore-flagged vessel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

Trend:

Three Indian vessels joined firefighting operations off the coast of Colombo, Sri Lanka, yesterday to contain a raging inferno on board a Singapore-registered container ship, the X-Press Pearl, after an explosion on Tuesday.

Fears continue that the X-Press Pearl, a vessel that is just three months old, could break apart, spewing tonnes of oil.

"Firefighting tugs have constantly been spraying and misting the stricken vessel with support from the Sri Lankan navy and Indian coast guard, who remain on scene," said X-Press Feeders, the ship's operator, in a statement yesterday.

All 25 foreign crew members were safely evacuated on Tuesday, a spokesman for the operator, Mr Andrew Leahy, told The Straits Times.

Two seafarers remain in stable condition in hospital after being injured, one of them during the evacuation. This crew member also tested positive for Covid-19. He is asymptomatic, said X-Press Feeders, and is receiving treatment at a military hospital.

Mr Leahy said: "The other 23 crew members are in a Colombo quarantine facility. They all tested negative (for Covid-19) and they are all in good health."

The X-Press Pearl, carrying 1,486 containers with 25 tonnes of nitric acid, other chemicals and cosmetics on board, had been en route to Singapore via Colombo.

The ship's operator refuted an earlier report by an online maritime news portal that said X-Press Pearl had been denied entry into Hazira port in India and Hamad port in Qatar because it was leaking nitric acid.

X-Press Feeders said the ship underwent discharge and loading operations in both ports before continuing its planned journey to Colombo.

"Applications had been made to both ports to offload a container that was leaking nitric acid, but the advice given was that there were no specialist facilities or expertise immediately available to deal with the leaking acid," said X-Press Feeders.

With heavy winds battering the vessel, the Sri Lankan authorities fear an environmental disaster.

Several containers from the vessel were reported on Wednesday to have tumbled into the sea and sunk.

"We are trying our best to extinguish the fire as it broke out again due to the continuous reaction of the chemical materials in the containers and adverse weather," said Mr Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Sri Lankan Minister of Ports and Shipping, on Tuesday.

"We have made plans to carry out future activities in a manner that does not harm the country's seas and marine environment."

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan creating Industry Park in Aghdam city upon presidential decree
Azerbaijan creating Industry Park in Aghdam city upon presidential decree
Victory and Open Air Occupation Museums to be created in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam
Victory and Open Air Occupation Museums to be created in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam
Azerbaijani president visits Shahbulag fortress in Aghdam
Azerbaijani president visits Shahbulag fortress in Aghdam
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan creating Industry Park in Aghdam city upon presidential decree Politics 13:35
Iran allocates funds to solve water problems in some provinces Business 13:33
Victory and Open Air Occupation Museums to be created in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam Politics 13:32
Azerbaijani president visits Shahbulag fortress in Aghdam Politics 13:30
Azerbaijani president visits Giyasli Mosque in Aghdam city Politics 13:30
Azerbaijani president takes part in laying foundation for restoration of Aghdam city Politics 13:29
Bank lending in Baku and Azerbaijani districts down Finance 13:25
President of Kazakhstan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Republic Day Politics 13:20
Turkmenistan, Israel discuss prospects for co-op in number of areas Business 13:18
Azerbaijani president lays foundation for new building of school in Aghdam district Politics 13:18
Ukrainian Bees Airline eyes launching flights to Uzbekistan Transport 13:15
President Aliyev visits spot of Karabakh khanate founder's palace in Aghdam Politics 13:15
Uzbekistan, Malaysia aim to set up working group to co-op in agriculture sector Uzbekistan 13:12
Azerbaijan doubles export of plastic, plastic products Business 13:03
Azerbaijan's president attends groundbreaking ceremony for first residential building in Aghdam Politics 12:56
Azerbaijani president takes part in ceremony of laying foundation of Aghdam Industrial Park Politics 12:55
Azerbaijani president attends tree-planting ceremony in Aghdam city forest park Politics 12:51
President Ilham Aliyev attends groundbreaking ceremony for Barda-Agdam highway Politics 12:49
Indian ships join fight against blaze on S'pore-flagged vessel Other News 12:45
Azerbaijan unveils oil export volume to Ireland Oil&Gas 12:42
COVID-19: French President Macron reiterates support, solidarity with India Other News 12:42
Armenia should listen to Azerbaijan, provide maps of minefields - Russian analyst Politics 12:40
US-India partnership will help end COVID-19 pandemic, says Jake Sullivan Other News 12:38
Covid 2nd wave on downswing, cases declining for 20 days: Govt Other News 12:30
IIT Mandi Study Reveals Structure Of Key Protein In Covid Virus Other News 12:28
S. Korean province interested in establishing long-term partnership with Uzbek region Uzbekistan 12:26
India Ensured Medicine Supply To 123 Nations Amid Covid Pandemic: Health Minister Other News 12:26
Government expects speedy launch of single-dose Sputnik Light Other News 12:24
EU foreign ministers to visit three countries of Caucasus Georgia 12:21
Pfizer, Moderna, J&J: When will foreign vaccines be available in India? Other News 12:21
Azerbaijan shows footage from Hasanli village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Society 12:18
Trade Ministry discloses Turkey's foreign trade turnover in April 2021 Turkey 12:15
Azerbaijan's proactive e-gov services help increase state websites' audience ICT 12:09
Baku Metro to operate within Cabinet of Ministers recommendations Society 12:03
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:57
Azerbaijani PM meets with Belarusian counterpart Politics 11:43
Azerbaijan names share of household sector in total lending Finance 11:42
British company considers setting electrical products output in Uzbek FEZ Uzbekistan 11:41
UAE to fund construction of perinatal hospital in Uzbekistan Finance 11:24
Armenia fires at positions of Azerbaijani army in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic - MoD Politics 11:24
Turkmenistan considering opening of branch of Afghan bank - MFA Business 11:15
Azerbaijan publishes 4M2021 data on non-oil exports to Switzerland Business 11:14
Georgian PM discusses ways of attracting investments with business representatives Business 11:13
Thales improving economic, technical performance of Baku Metro lines Economy 10:55
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to rise Finance 10:52
Turkey's furniture export to Iran up Turkey 10:50
Modern street lighting systems to be installed in several Azerbaijani cities Society 10:44
Azerbaijani banks multiply mortgage lending y-o-y - Central Bank Finance 10:43
Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals Arab World 10:39
Slovenia is in favor of open, constructive dialogue between Russia and EU Europe 10:36
Azerbaijan's First VP shares Instagram post on Republic Day Politics 10:33
US Secretary of State congratulates Azerbaijan on Republic Day Society 10:29
Oklahoma governor signs declaration to mark 103rd anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic Politics 10:21
Azerbaijan celebrating first Republic Day after victory in Karabakh - Trend TV (VIDEO) Politics 10:20
Situation in Armenia threatens to escalate into civil war - ex-president Armenia 10:19
IFC, EBRD to fund modernization and construction of new cotton ginning plants in Uzbekistan Finance 10:16
Film on Azerbaijan’s Republic Day produced in Los Angeles Society 10:15
Uzbekistan eyes increasing power generation in electricity sector Oil&Gas 10:15
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 28 Uzbekistan 10:14
When will Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria reach full capacity? Oil&Gas 10:04
Tesla to face fierce EV rivalry in Israel US 09:56
IGB due to start one of most challenging activities in construction Oil&Gas 09:56
Procedures after construction of IGB to take up to 6 months Oil&Gas 09:45
Gazprombank discusses return of Azerbaijani economy to growth Finance 09:42
Reuters postpones website paywall amid Refinitiv dispute Europe 09:36
OSCE concerned about repeated reports of incidents on Armenian-Azerbaijani border Politics 09:11
Lending to transport and communications sector in Azerbaijan down Economy 08:59
Azerbaijan finalizing draft of Competition Code Business 08:58
Czech companies interested in implementing green energy projects in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 08:38
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count down to 1,747 Kazakhstan 08:29
Brazil sees 2,245 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 07:33
Japan set to extend virus emergency for Tokyo, other regions to June 20 Other News 06:31
2 dead, 10 missing after U.S. boat capsizes US 05:28
COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria fall on first day of lockdown Other News 04:33
Bashar al-Assad wins Syrian presidential election Arab World 03:30
Chile reports 8,117 new COVID-19 cases in one day Other News 02:37
Moscow urges Yerevan and Baku to resolve emerging problems peacefully - MFA Russia 01:32
Germany launches field trial for digital vaccination certificate Europe 00:36
NCDC Head says Indian COVID-19 variant to be easily transmittable Georgia 27 May 23:58
Azerbaijani President made post on Republic Day Politics 27 May 23:56
Over 6.9 million smart electricity meters installed in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 27 May 23:22
Iran, Russia call for joint investment in agriculture Iran 27 May 22:48
Brotherly country of Azerbaijan crowned Republic Day this year with pride of its just victory in Patriotic War - Turkish president Politics 27 May 22:00
Armenian Foreign Minister resigns Armenia 27 May 21:50
Military attachés informed about Armenia's provocation on state border with Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 27 May 21:13
Azerbaijan discloses volume of non-oil products imported by Russia Business 27 May 21:04
Azerbaijani, Ukrainian FMs hold phone talks Politics 27 May 21:03
Very happy to perform at World Championships in Baku - Azerbaijani athlete Society 27 May 21:02
Pakistan’s PM congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 27 May 20:15
Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 27 May 20:15
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee discloses export volume of petroleum coke Oil&Gas 27 May 20:14
Military vehicle of Azerbaijani Armed Forces hits mine in Kalbajar district on border with Armenia Politics 27 May 19:43
Azerbaijan discloses volume of exported chemical products Business 27 May 19:42
State Statistics Committee discloses volume of Azerbaijani oil exported to Belarus Oil&Gas 27 May 19:36
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 27 May 19:23
King of Jordan congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 27 May 19:11
International media still publishing false, distorted information about second Karabakh war - President Aliyev Politics 27 May 19:10
While I was student, we were studying distorted history - President Aliyev Politics 27 May 19:09
I already ordered that subject of second Karabakh war be included in our educational programs - President Aliyev Politics 27 May 19:08
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 27 May 18:59
All news