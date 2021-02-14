Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rises by 14,185

Russia confirmed 14,185 coronavirus cases over the past day, a new low since October 15, and the total case tally hit 4,071,883, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.35%.

Currently, 398,656 people are ill in Russia.

Some 15,194 coronavirus patients recovered in Russia over the past day and the total number of recoveries reached 3,593,101.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries remained at 88.2% of all those infected.

Russia’s coronavirus deaths rose by 430 in the past day versus 502 a day earlier, and the total death toll reached 80,126 patients.

The average mortality rate rose to 1.97%, according to the crisis center.