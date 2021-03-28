Russia, UAE reach agreement on charter flights

The aviation authorities of Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reached an agreement on Saturday on charter cargo-passenger flights between the two countries, a source in a Russian carrier operating flights to the UAE told, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Rosaviatsiya [Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency - TASS] has permitted Arab airlines to operate all the flights they requested, so the UAE aviation authorities confirmed their permits to the Russian airlines," he said.

Russia’s low-cost carrier Pobeda, which warned the passengers about possible changes in the schedule of flights to the UAE, told TASS that it had received permission to fly the Moscow-Dubai flight on March 28.