At least 1 dead after gas blast hits Russian residential building

At least one person was killed in a household gas explosion that destroyed seven apartments in a nine-story residential building in the city of Zelenodolsk in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan on Monday night, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

At least seven people were injured in the blast with one of them in serious condition, and more people could be buried under the debris at six apartments on the seventh floor and one on the eighth floor, according to local media reports.

Now 94 residents have been evacuated from the building.

A total of 87 people and 32 pieces of equipment are working at the scene of the accident, which was possibly caused by a gas leakage.