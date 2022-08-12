...
12 August 2022
Russia’s GDP down 4% in Q2 2022 — statistics

According to a preliminary estimate, the national gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 4% annually in the second quarter of 2022, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) said, Trend reports citing TASS.

The statistics service earlier confirmed the GDP growth estimate at 3.5% in the first quarter of this year.

Wholesale trade turnover fell by 15.3%. The decline was 9.8% for retail trade turnover, 8.9% for water supply, drainage, waste gathering and utilization and pollution response, 5.3% for passenger turnover, 3.3% for processing industries, and 2.9% for freight turnover, according to statistics.

