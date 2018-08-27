US, Turkey diplomats in talks to normalize relations

27 August 2018 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The US and Turkish diplomats are in talks to normalize relations, the Turkish media reported Aug. 27.

The US diplomats arrived in Ankara on Aug. 27 to discuss relations between the two countries. The issue of Turkey’s purchasing the Russian S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems was also discussed during the talks.

Relations between Washington and Ankara have recently deteriorated because of the US pastor Andrew Brunson detained in 2016 by Turkey.

This is while US President Donald Trump said he authorized doubling tariffs for aluminum and steel from Turkey up to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively. This decision caused the fall of the Turkish lira to the historic low.



