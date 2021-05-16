Turkey registers 11,472 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Saturday confirmed 11,472 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,084 symptomatic patients, raising the total number of cases in the country to 5,106,862, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 236 to 44,537, while the total recoveries climbed to 4,932,838 after 38,814 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 4.0 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 2,563 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 204,637 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 50,667,653.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the CoronaVac vaccine. More than 14,924,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.