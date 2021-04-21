Canada-U.S. border restrictions agreement extended another month

The Canada-U.S. border agreement restricting non-essential travel has been extended another month to May 21 amid the COVID-19 third wave, Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Non-essential travel restrictions with the United States have been extended until May 21st, 2021. We will continue to base our decisions on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe from COVID-19," Blair said in a tweet.

The agreement, which was reached in March 2020, has been renewed every month after that. Essential workers such as truckers and emergency service providers are exempt from the restrictions.