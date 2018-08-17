Azerbaijani president congratulates Indonesian, Gabonese counterparts

17 August 2018 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of Indonesia, Independence Day,” the president said.

“I believe that relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia as well as the bilateral and multilateral cooperation between our countries will continue to develop in the best interests of our peoples,” he added. “On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Indonesia peace and prosperity.”

President Ilham Aliyev has also congratulated President of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the national holiday of the Republic of Gabon, Independence Day,” the president said. “On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you and wish your people peace and progress.”

