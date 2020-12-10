Azerbaijani-Turkish documents signed (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted Dec.10 at 18:42)

Following the one-on-one meeting, a ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Turkey documents has been held in the presence of President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Chairman of the Board of Baku Transport Agency Vusal Karimli and member of the Board of BMC Automotive Industry and Trade company Taha Ozturk signed "The Protocol of Understanding between Baku Transport Agency and BMC Automotive Industry and Trade company".

Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov and member of the Board of BMC Automotive Industry and Trade company Taha Ozturk signed "The Protocol of Understanding between Azerbaijan Highway State Agency and BMC.AZ company".

Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov and President of the Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey Burak Daglioglu signed "The Memorandum of Understanding between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey".

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev and Director of Communications of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey Fahrettin Altun signed "The Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey in the Field of Media".

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu signed "The Protocol No. 1 between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on Amendments to the Agreement on Mutual Visa Exemption between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey signed on February 25, 2020 in the city of Baku".

The "Victory Parade" postage stamp and the "First Day" envelopes prepared on the occasion of the Victory Parade held in Baku on December 10 will be put into circulation.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sealed the envelopes with the "First Day" seal.