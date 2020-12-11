Azerbaijani parliament adopts decision to cancel curfew

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s parliament considered the issue of canceling the curfew in Azerbaijan, which was introduced since 00:00 (GMT+4) September 28, 2020, at the meeting held on Dec.11, Trend reports.

The first item on the meeting’s agenda was the decision of the parliament to approve the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on cancelling martial law from December 12, 2020.

Following discussion, the decision was put to a vote and approved.