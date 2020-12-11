Azerbaijani defense minister expresses condolences to Turkish side

11 December 2020
Azerbaijani defense minister expresses condolences to Turkish side

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent letters of condolences to Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar and Chief of the General Staff, Army General Yashar Guler, in regard to the death and injury of servicemen of the Gendarmerie General Command of the fraternal Republic of Turkey as a result of the treacherous terrorist act in the Ras al-Ayn city of Syria, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"I am deeply shocked by the news about the death and injury of servicemen of the Gendarmerie General Command of the fraternal Republic of Turkey as a result of the treacherous terrorist act in the Ras al-Ayn city of Syria," the letter says.

"I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the Shahids (martyrs), share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deep condolences to their families," the letter says. "I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded. Your grief is our grief too. May Allah rest the souls of the Shahids in peace."

