Azerbaijani FM talks meeting of intergovernmental commission with Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

A meeting of the Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission is expected to be held soon, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark in Baku at a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Trend reports on June 21.

“The relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are developing dynamically and are based on a solid foundation,” the Azerbaijani foreign minister added.

Bayramov stressed the special importance of high-level visits between the two countries.

“From this point of view, the visit of the deputy prime minister, foreign minister of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan will play an important role in the development of relations between the two countries,” the Azerbaijani foreign minister added.

Bayramov stressed that the main issue is achieving the pre-COVID-19 pandemic indicators in trade between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

"The meeting of the intergovernmental commission will take place soon,” the Azerbaijani foreign minister said. “The issues of expanding transit ties and reciprocal steps in this sphere were discussed at the meeting [with the deputy prime minister of Kazakhstan]."