President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Belgium on working visit to participate in VI Summit of Eastern Partnership Program (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived today on a working visit to the capital of Belgium, Brussels, to participate in the 6th summit of the European Union's Eastern Partnership Program, Trend reports.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Belgium on working visit to participate in VI Summit of Eastern Partnership Program (PHOTO)
MP Konul Nurullayeva draws attention of Arabic media to historical reality created by Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Mined everywhere, but has European organization condemned Armenia for this tragedy? - President Ilham Aliyev
I would like our other football clubs to follow in your footsteps - President Ilham Aliyev to Qarabag football club
Uniform of Qarabag football club and ball with autographs of players presented to President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)
"3+3" co-op platform to have positive influence on relations between countries of region - Russian ambassador
High expectations placed on new draft law "on Media" in Azerbaijan - Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency