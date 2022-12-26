Azerbaijani activists in New York hold rally in front of UN headquarters (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Azerbaijani activists residing in New York held a protest in front of the UN headquarters, Trend reports.

The participants of the protests, organized by Head of the Azerbaijani-American Women's Association, Minavvar Vakhabova, expressed solidarity with Azerbaijani eco-activists, representatives of civil society, and volunteers in their protest action, taking place these days on the Shusha-Khankendi road, against the illegal exploitation by Armenians of mineral deposits on the territories of Azerbaijan where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, and, in particular, 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit.

Will be updated