Azerbaijan's Baku hosts event dedicated to elimination of colonialism (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. An event on the topic of "Towards the Complete Elimination of Colonialism" is taking place at the Baku Congress Center as part of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, Trend reports.

The event is attended by Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations, Roch Wamytan, President of the Parliament of New Caledonia, Anthony Geros, President of the French Polynesia Assembly, Jean-Victor Castor, a member of the French National Assembly, and others.

The participants of the event will discuss issues related to France's modern colonial policy and the necessary steps to eradicate slavery, which de facto exists in the African continent and other regions of the world.

At the end of the event, a final statement will be adopted.