CIS IPA appoints coordinator of observers for presidential election in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan Zhakyp Asanov has been appointed as the Coordinator of the group of international observers from the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (IPA) of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) for the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Valentina Matviyenko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of Russia's Federal Assembly, signed the appropriate instruction on behalf of the Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS.

Asanov's candidacy was proposed by the Senate of the Kazakhstan Parliament.

A group of observers is now being organized, comprising delegates from the CIS participating states' parliaments, officials from the CIS IPA, and experts from the International Institute for Monitoring Democracy Development inside the CIS IPA.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven registered presidential candidates.

