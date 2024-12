BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. On December 3, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left for the Iranian city of Mashhad to attend the 28th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Trend.

According to the information, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to speak at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers and hold bilateral meetings during the visit.