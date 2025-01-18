Türkiye proud of high potential demonstrated by Azerbaijan at COP29 - Hakan Fidan (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Türkiye is proud of the high potential demonstrated by Azerbaijan at COP29, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on January 18, Trend reports.

“The potential, skills and abilities demonstrated by Azerbaijan in connection with COP29 are worthy of admiration. In this regard, I would like to once again express the sense of pride that I feel as a representative of the Turkic world in connection with the excellent work that Azerbaijan demonstrated at COP29. Indeed, the country did a perfect job," Fidan emphasized.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which ran until November 22, opened at the Baku Olympic Stadium on November 11. It was the largest event organized by Azerbaijan to date and the first time in the region that it was held in Azerbaijan.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for “Conference of Parties” and is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin with its secretariat in Bonn.

