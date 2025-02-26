Commemorative event held at Embassy of Azerbaijan in China in connection with Khojaly genocide anniversary (PHOTO)

In connection with the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide on February 26, 2025, a commemorative event was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the People's Republic of China.

The event, along with diplomatic missions accredited in China, was attended by representatives of the scientific and public circles, as well as our citizens living in Beijing. First, as a sign of respect for the bright memory of the martyrs, a wreath was laid in front of the “Kharibulbul” bas-relief at the Embassy in, and the memory of the victims of Khojaly was honored with a minute of silence.

The ambassador of Azerbaijan to China Mr. Bunyad Huseynov in his speech spoke in detail about the massacre in Khojaly and about the atrocities committed by the Armenian armed forces during the occupation of the city of Khojaly. The ambassador noted that in the 20th century, the Azerbaijani people were subjected to a policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide of Armenian nationalist chauvinists several times. The Khojaly genocide is the result of an Armenian policy based on aggressive and ethnic hatred. The Khojaly massacre is also part of the struggle for the independence of Azerbaijan. The Khojaly tragedy teaches us not to forget our history, to fight for justice. In recent years, we remember the Khojaly tragedy with different feelings. Today, thanks to the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, the courage of our Armed Forces and the unity of our people, our lands have been liberated from occupation. The territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan is fully restored. The words "refugees and IDPs" were replaced by "Great Return." February 26, 2024 in the city of Khojaly for the first time honored the memory of innocent people killed in Khojaly. As a result of the state's reconstruction of the territories liberated from occupation, life is restored in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions. Within the framework of these works, the land of Khojaly is turning into a paradise in front of the whole world. Residential complexes are being constructed in the city, parks are being built, the necessary infrastructure is being created. The implementation of the "Great Return" program for the resettlement of families in the regions liberated from the occupation of Armenia has begun.

Within the framework of the event, a photo exhibition of information published in the world press about the Khojaly tragedy was demonstrated, as well as a video depicting interviews with eyewitnesses of the genocide and raising the state flag by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the city of Khojaly liberated from occupation and construction work carried out in the city.