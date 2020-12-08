Azerbaijan brings back SMS-permission system as anti-COVID measures strengthen
The special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan will be extended until 06:00 (GMT +4) on January 31, 2021, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
During the tightened quarantine regime in Azerbaijan to be introduced from 06:00 December 14, the SMS-permission system will be applied.
