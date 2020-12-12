“InnoWeek - Innovation Week” supported by Azercell to include interesting events and contest for journalists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

Trend:

The next InnoWeek - Innovation Week will be held in Azerbaijan on December 14-19. The project will be organized online on the initiative of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies jointly with the UN Development Program, the Innovation Agency, and “Azercell Telecom” LLC.

In the framework of the event, a contest dedicated to InnoWeek-Innovation Week 2020 is announced among journalists with the support of “Azercell Telecom”. The contest will award media representatives who prepare “Best TV program”, “Best TV Story” or “Best article”. Note that, an author can participate in only one nomination.

Articles and videos must be released by December 25 to be able to qualify for the contest. Links to publications should be sent to [email protected] The author should also submit personal information (name, surname, place of work and position, contact phone number, and e-mail address) together with the publication.

The materials accepted for the nominations will be evaluated by the panel of juries. The results will be announced on December 29. The winners will receive valuable gifts from Azercell.