Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. A total of 1,732 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 23, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 319 citizens, the second dose to 337 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 886 citizens. As many as 190 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,850,299 vaccine doses were administered, 5,372,002 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,861,480 people – the second dose, 3,358,577 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 258,240 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.