Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. A total of 431 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 243 citizens, the second dose – 47 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 115 citizens. As many as 26 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,935,174 vaccine doses were administered, 5,398,628 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,875,946 people – the second dose, 3,395,811 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,789 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.