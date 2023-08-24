Azerbaijani military engage in international drills

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army are participating in the multinational military exercise Agile Spirit 2023 held in Tbilisi, Georgia, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Representatives of 21 countries are involved in the tactical command-staff exercise.

The main emphasis in the international exercises is placed on ensuring combat coordination in the course of interoperability actions, the exchange of experience, the improvement of professionalism, and the combat skills of military personnel.

In addition, the multinational exercise is being held in Georgia for the 11th time.