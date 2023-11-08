Azerbaijani people mark November 8 - Victory Day with great joy and pride (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Azerbaijani people mark the third anniversary of the glorious victory in the second Karabakh war with great joy and pride.

Trend presents a photo report from the festive processions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces personnel on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day.

Marches are held on 4 routes:

The first route - Heydar Aliyev Palace, BulBul Avenue, Nizami Cinema Center, Neftyanik Avenue, Azadliq Square, Amay Shopping Center.

Second route - Martyrs Alley, Flame Towers complex, Icherisheher metro station, Fortress Gates, Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater, Azneft circle, Bahram Gur monument.

The third route - Gazanfar Musabekov Park, Abdurrahman bay Hagverdiyev Street, Huseyn Javid Avenue, Huseyn Javid Park, Parliament Avenue, Martyrs Alley.

The fourth route - Olympic Star Sports and Entertainment Center, Samad Vurgun Street, Officers Park, Baku State Circus, Heydar Aliyev Palace, Nasimi Monument (towards Neftyanik Avenue).

In addition, military marches accompanied by military orchestras are also held in Ganja, Barda, Fuzuli, Lachin and Zangilan district along certain routes.

Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second Karabakh war. By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

