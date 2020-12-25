Azerbaijani farmers to be able to use subsidies remaining on their cards - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani farmers will be able to use the subsidies remaining on their cards in 2021, the country’s Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

The Agrarian Credit and Development Agency for under the ministry noted that the farm card must be active so that farmers can use the residual funds on it next year.

“If a farmer took a farm card opened in his name from a bank and activated it, then he can use the funds remaining on the card next year. If the card is not activated, the funds will be debited from it,” said the agency.

For this reason, the agency addresses the farmers and encourages them to activate the card opened in their name by taking it from the bank.

Since January 2020, farmers apply for subsidies through an electronic information system, and the subsidies are transferred to their farmer card.

According to the new rule, only 25 percent of subsidies for crops paid to farmers can be cashed out, the rest of the farmer receives by paying through POS terminals for seeds, fertilizers, etc., necessary for economic activity.

