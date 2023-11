Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 21.692 manat, or $12.76 (0.64 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 25.1005 manat or $14.76 (0.74 percent) and amounted to 3,355.5654 manat ($1,973.86) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold October 30 3,401.9975 manat ($2,001.17) November 6 3,372.919 manat ($1.984.07) October 31 3,387.794 manat ($1,992.82) November 7 3,351.227 manat ($1.971.31) November 1 3,361.325 manat ($1.977.25) November 8 3,351.227 manat ($1.971.7) November 2 3,376.251 manat ($1, 986.03) November 9 3,351.227 manat ($1.988.68) November 3 3,375.962 manat ($1.985.86) November 10 3,351.227 manat ($1.989.19) Average weekly 3,380.6659 manat ($1.988.63) Average weekly 3,355.5654 manat ($1.973.86)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 0.4465 manat, or 26 cents (1.13 percent) last week. The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 38.9834 manat ($22.93), which is 0.06 percent, or 0.0227 manat (1.3 cents) less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver October 30 39.2894 manat ($23.11) November 6 39.3406 manat ($23.14) October 31 39.343 manat ($23.14) November 7 38.8941 manat ($22.88) November 1 38.4738 manat ($23.09) November 8 38.8941 manat ($22.88) November 2 39.0996 manat ($23) November 9 38.8941 manat ($22.88) November 3 38.5977 manat ($22.7) November 10 38.8941 manat ($22.88) Average weekly 38.9607 manat ($22.92) Average weekly 38.9834 manat ($22.93)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 42.823 manat ($25.19), or 2.71 percent last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 26.112 manat or $15.36 (1.66 percent) to 1,546.4866 manat ($909.7) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum October 30 1,536.9955 manat ($904.11) November 6 1,580.745 manat ($929.85) October 31 1,585.1905 manat ($932.46) November 7 1,537.922 manat ($906.66) November 1 1,581.408 manat ($930.24) November 8 1,537.922 manat ($906.66) November 2 1,582.649 manat ($930.97) November 9 1,537.922 manat ($906.66) November 3 1,576.75 manat ($927.5) November 10 1,537.922 manat ($906.66) Average weekly 1,572.5986 manat ($930) Average weekly 1,546.4866 manat ($909.7)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan lowered by 43.1715 manat ($25.39), or 2.25 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 1.43 percent, or 27.2935 manat ($16.05) compared to the previous week, amounting to 1,881.3883 manat ($1,106.7).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium October 30 1,914.625 manat ($1,126.25) November 6 1,915.9255 manat ($1.127.01) October 31 1,916.0275 manat ($1,127.07) November 7 1,872.754 manat ($1,101.62) November 1 1,904.9945 manat ($1,120.58) November 8 1,872.754 manat ($1,101.62) November 2 1,902.1215 manat ($1,118.89) November 9 1,872.754 manat ($1,101.62) November 3 1,905.6405 manat ($1,120.96) November 10 1,872.754 manat ($1,101.62) Average weekly 1,908.6818 manat ($1,122.75) Average weekly 1,881.3883 manat ($1.106.7)

