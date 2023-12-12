Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan to dispose of imported potatoes from Belarus

Economy Materials 12 December 2023 18:34 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan to dispose of imported potatoes from Belarus

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. More than 41 tons of potatoes transported from Belarus to Azerbaijan were discovered to have quarantine organisms, Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the information, personnel of the Agency submitted samples of food potatoes imported from Belarus to the Food Security Institute's laboratory in response to Lars 77 LLC's plea.

According to the analysis results, quarantine organism - brown rot was discovered in a batch of food potatoes weighing 20,980 kg, and ring rot was detected in a batch of food potatoes weighing 20,450 kg.

In compliance with the law, the decision was made to dispose of the products that were unfit for eating.

