Azerbaijan Central Bank's demand during currency auctions drops

Economy Materials 15 February 2024 18:00 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held another currency auction on February 15, 2024, Trend reports via CBA.

The CBA data shows that the demand at the auction amounted to $103.9 million (a 31.24 percent decrease or $47.2 million over the previous auction) and was fully satisfied.

Meanwhile, at the previous currency auction, the demand amounted to $151.1 million.

The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Since the start of the year, $788 million has been purchased through currency auctions. The highest currency demand was reported at the auction on February 13, 2024, at $151.1 million. In January 2024, currency auctions yielded $417.1 million in purchases.

To note, $3.836 billion was purchased at currency auctions in 2023.

In mid-January 2017, the CBA began holding currency auctions by unilaterally selling foreign currency under competitive terms.

