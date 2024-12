BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Saudi Arabia's Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih during his visit to the country, the minister wrote on X, Trend reports.

According to the information, the meeting emphasized the intensive development of bilateral relations.

“We discussed opportunities to diversify the economy, promote trade and investment in line with the sustainable development goals of our countries,” Jabbarov noted.