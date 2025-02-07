Azerbaijani oil grows in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta increased by $0.12 (0.15 percent) on February 7 compared to the previous rate, standing at $79.62 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light also went up by $0.07 (0.09 percent) to $75.66 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude lowered by $0.36 (0.59 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $60.19 per barrel.

The price of North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, rose by $0.2 (0.26 percent) compared to the previous rate, at $75.03 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for February 7 is 1.7 AZN/USD.