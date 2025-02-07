Azerbaijan tallies readmission of its citizens from Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. A total of 45 Azerbaijani citizens were readmitted from Germany on February 6 as part of the agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union on the readmission of persons residing without authorization, a source in the Azerbaijani State Migration Service told Trend.

According to the source, the reintegration working group, whose activities are coordinated by the State Migration Service, is taking the necessary measures to address the issues of the readmitted citizens and to organize their effective and sustainable socio-economic reintegration into society.

To note, an agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU on the readmission of persons residing without authorization was signed on February 28, 2014, and entered into force on September 1 of the same year.

