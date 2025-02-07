Azerbaijan's Gabala to debut "Winter Tale" International Music Festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The "Winter Tale" International Music Festival will kick off this evening in Azerbaijan's Gabala for the first time with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, the Baku Music Academy, and the "Gilan" company, Trend reports.

"Winter Tale" will continue the traditions of the Gabala International Music Festival, which has been held since 2009. During the festival, which will last until February 10, in addition to performers from Azerbaijan, world-renowned musicians, conductors, and musical ensembles from Germany, the UK, Italy, Poland, and Russia will perform.

Preparations for the festival have already been completed, and concert venues and halls for events have been prepared.

According to the program, the event's official opening will take place this evening at the Gabala Cultural Center.

The festival’s program promises to be rich and diverse.

During the festival, music amateurs will have the opportunity to enjoy exciting concert programs by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Symphony Orchestra, the Baku Chamber Orchestra, students and pupils of the Baku Choreographic Academy, the "Gaytaghi" instrumental ensemble, as well as performances by the "Euphoria" ensemble representing Germany and Russia, conducted by Aydar Gaynullin, the Polish Glassduo ensemble, and other famous performers from Azerbaijan and abroad. In addition to classical music, the festival will also feature evenings of vocal and chamber music.

