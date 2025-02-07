Iran charges US of violating int'l norms, illegal and illicit actions entailing global accountability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The decision of the new US. administration to pressure the Iranian nation by impeding Iran's legitimate trade with its economic partners is an illegal and unlawful action in violation of international norms that entails the international responsibility of the US government, the country’s spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

The Islamic Republic of Iran holds the US responsible for the consequences of such unilateral and threatening steps.

US President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order restoring maximum pressure on Iran. The US President stated that it is hoped that the maximum pressure will not be applied too often. He also remarked that he is ready for a negotiation with Iran's president.

Meanwhile, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20-30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.