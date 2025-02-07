Kazan hosts the International Architectural and Construction Forum of the BRICS+ countries (PHOTO)

IV International Architectural and Construction Forum—Kazanysh started in Kazan, Tatarstan. Rustam Minnikhanov, the Rais (Head) of Tatarstan, and Ilsur Metshin, the Mayor of Kazan, delivered speeches at the opening ceremony. The event gathered more than 11,000 participants from 23 BRICS+ countries in the Kamal Theatre. The forum became a major platform for interaction between leading architects and urban planning specialists.

Ilsur Metshin, mayor of Kazan, noted that "collaboration is essential; we must learn where urbanism and the architectural world are moving and, by exchanging practices, build a better future together."

During the sessions, participants shared their experiences and opened discussions on relevant urban planning topics. The round table on "Systemic Challenges and the Main Vectors of Sustainable Development" compared the experiences of China and India. The roundtable participants talked about the synergy of innovative processes and the long tradition of the largest countries in the world. The panel discussion “Cities of the Future. How we will live in the third millennium” is centered on future life and the potential design of cities of tomorrow.

Some of these ideas are already planned to be realized in the coming years. Thus, the forum presented the concept of Russia's largest marina with a capacity of 700 vessels. It is a fresh approach to the city's rich but not yet fully utilized water resources. The project will not only turn Kazan into a center of water tourism in the Volga region but also make the city a global attraction point.

Azerbaijan has long-standing and strong ties with the Republic of Tatarstan. In December 2024, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev presented Azerbaijan's ‘Dostlug’ (Friendship) Order to Rustam Minnikhanov. ‘For many years, you have been working tirelessly to strengthen our traditional ties. I wish success and prosperity to the brotherly people of Tatarstan,’ President Ilham Aliyev said.

The forum is developing numerous initiatives to carry on the legacy of the BRICS Summit. For instance, the forum hosted the first meeting of the Architecture and Urban Development Committee of the Association of BRICS+ Cities and Municipalities. An important topic of discussion was the exchange programs for students of architectural universities. Azerbaijan has not participated in the committee's work so far, but the forum and decisions will undoubtedly bring the attention of our experts.

