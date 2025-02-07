Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
National bank of Tajikistan lowers refinancing rate

Tajikistan Materials 7 February 2025 11:28 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: National Bank of Tajikistan

Umar Abakirov
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 7. The National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT) has reduced its refinancing rate from 9 percent to 8.75 percent per annum, Trend reports.

According to the National Bank, the decision was made taking into account the current situation with domestic and global commodity prices, as well as relatively stable inflation expectations.

The new rate will take effect on February 10, 2025.

Last year, the refinancing rate was reduced by 0.5 percent, from 10 percent to 9.5 percent in February 2024. In May, the NBT board decided to further lower the key rate by 0.25 percentage points to 9.25 percent. In August 2024, the refinancing rate was decreased again, this time to 9 percent from 9.25 percent.

