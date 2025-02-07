Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan discuss joint development fund creation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 7. Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkmenistan Azizbek Madmarov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyev discussed the creation of the Kyrgyz-Turkmen Development Fund, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

Madmarov emphasized the importance of agreements on joint investment projects. He also highlighted the need to enhance cooperation between the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of both countries.

The Ambassador shared the initiative of the Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce to organize a business tour for Kyrgyz entrepreneurs to Turkmenistan in April and requested support for the event.

For his part, Atagulyev expressed Turkmenistan's interest in strengthening joint efforts and confirmed readiness to support the expansion of business contacts between both nations. He also invited Kyrgyz entrepreneurs to participate in an exhibition dedicated to the 17th anniversary of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, as well as in the international forum "Investing in the Future of Turkmenistan," scheduled for March 17-19, 2025.